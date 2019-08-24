Ukraine — Italy: where to watch online match of the women’s European championship in volleyball
Sunday, August 25, the Ukrainian women’s team volleyball will play their second match in the final tournament of the European championship on volleyball. Opponents of our girls will become world champion and two-times European champion — Italian.
The tournament, which runs until 8 September, attended by 24 teams, divided into four groups. At the final stage, the team of Gary Egiazarov were in group b, whose matches are held in Poland, where her rivals are the teams of Poland, Italy, Portugal, Belgium and Slovenia. In the 1/8 finals break for the top four teams from each group.
Note that our team cannot win in the final tournament of the European championship for 16 years. In 2003 the “yellow-blue” have won two of their five games, but are unable to get into the playoffs, and then two tournaments in which he participated (in 2011 and 2017), lost all matches.
In the opening match against Belgium unpleasant series lasted for our girls — wards of Gary Egiazarov lost to the rivals in three sets (10:25, 19:25, 22:25). And here Italians, on the contrary, began by a confident victory over Portugal— 3:0 (25:15, 25:14, 25:13).
The European championship in 2019, the final tournament
25 August (Sunday)
Ukraine — Italy 22:00 “NTU”
