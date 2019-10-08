Ukraine – Lithuania live broadcast of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
On Friday, October 11, the Ukrainian national team on the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv will play the qualifying match of Euro 2020 against the outsider of the group the team of Lithuania, which is “yellow-blue” in September defeated in Vilnius — 3:0 (starts at 21:45).
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting of wards of Andrey Shevchenko and Valdas of Urbonas, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Judges from Austria
To work on the match in Kharkiv, the UEFA put referees from Austria, headed by 37-year-old Harald Lechner, who spoke German and English (assistant referees — Andreas Heidenreich and Maximilian Kovic, the fourth referee — Alexander fourth official’s Board shows).
Photo ffu.ua, lff. lt Getty Images
