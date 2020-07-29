Ukraine loses positions in the production of milk
Since the beginning of this year in Ukraine there is a tendency to decrease the production of dairy products.
In January-June 2020, milk production in Ukraine decreased by 3.7% compared to the same period of 2019 to 4.59 million tons.
According to the State statistics service of Ukraine.
In January-June 2020, Ukraine produced 4.59 million tons of milk (3.7% less than in the same period of 2019). Including agricultural enterprises produced 1.39 million tonnes of milk (0.7% less), the economy of the population of 3.20 million tons (4.9% less).
More whole milk for six months in 2020 produced in Poltava region — 361,3 thousand tons (3.2% less than in the same period of 2019); in the second place Vinnytsia (357,9 thousand tons, 4.5% less); the third — Khmelnitsky (317,8 thousand tons, 0.5% more) area.
The least milk production during the period were shown in Luhansk (53,4 thousand tons, 1.7% less than in January-June 2019), Donetsk (74,6 thousand tons, 12.6% less) and Zaporizhia (102,7 thousand tons; 7.6% less) areas.
As reported, according to state statistics, in January-June 2019 Ukraine produced 4,78 million tons of milk; 3.4% less than in the same period of 2018.
telegraf.com.ua