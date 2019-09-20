Ukraine miss Netherlands in the UEFA coefficients table: alarming signal for our clubs
Yesterday completed the first round of group tournament of the European Cup UEFA Champions League and Europa League.
Three representatives from Ukraine “Shakhtar”, “Dynamo” and “Alexandria” scored all of 2 points (for the victory is charged two points for a draw 1), which are brought into our piggy Bank Kiev with his victory over Malmo.
Thus, the Ukrainian clubs in Europe this season has contributed in the following way:
- Shakhtar 4 points (all bonus)
- “Dawn” – 4 points (departed)
- Dynamo – 2,5 points
- “Mariupol” – 0.5 points (departed)
- “Alexandria” – 0 points
Ukraine dropped to 10th place in the table. From Belgium, the gap has increased from 3 to 3.6 points. While we still were the Netherlands, which climbed two positions and is now ahead of Ukraine by 0.25 points.
Note that the tenth position loses certain privileges (second prize winner of the national championship starts in the Champions League on stage before). Not to mention eleventh place, which does not allow the Association to automatically delegate your club into the group stage of the Champions League.
We add that the separation of Ukraine from occupying 11-e a place in Turkey increased from 0.3 to 0.5 points.
This table forms the representation at the European Cup season 2021/2022.