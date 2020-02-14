Ukraine national team will play friendly matches before the Euro in Kiev, Kharkiv and Lviv
NSK “Olympic”
Ukrainian Association football (UAF) has announced the list of cities which will host friendly matches of the Ukraine national team before the start of Euro 2020.
26 may match against Cyprus team Andriy Shevchenko will play in Kharkiv, reported on the official website of the organization.
June 2 NSK “Olympic” will match Ukraine – Northern Ireland, 7 Jun lions will meet national teams of Ukraine and Israel.
Previously it was assumed that the match against Cyprus is also likely to take Poltava.
The last two matches of the Ukrainians will play out in March: 27th – France in Paris, and the 31st- with Poland in chorzów.
Recall that rivals Ukraine in the group stage of the European championship will be national teams of the Netherlands and Austria, as well as another team that will be determined in the play-offs of the League of Nations.