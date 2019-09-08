Ukraine – Nigeria: online broadcast match on “Dnipro-Arena”
On Tuesday, September 10, the national team of Ukraine, free from matches of UEFA Euro 2020, will play at “Dnipro-Arena” a friendly match against three-time winner of the African Cup team of Nigeria (beginning at 21:30). For the first time in the history of our team, who is in the FIFA ranking 25-th place (the Nigerians — to 33-m), will take the field in the form of white color.
In the Dnieper — from Vilnius
In the afternoon of September 8 the team of Andriy Shevchenko rested after the qualifying match of Euro 2020, against Lithuania will go on a match with the Nigerians directly from Vilnius. In the Dnieper Ukraine national team will be accommodated at the hotel “Axelhof” and 9 September will hold an open training session on “Dnipro-Arena”.
The full list of players of the national team of Ukraine looks as follows: goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Andrei Lunin (Valladolid, Spain), Yuriy Pankiv (“Alexandria”); defenders — Sergey Krivtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Mykyta Burda, Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev (all “Dynamo”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium); Midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium), Victor Tsygankov, Vladimir Shepelev, Vitaliy buialskyi (all “Dynamo”), Yevhen Konoplyanka, taison, Marlos, Victor Kovalenko (all — “the miner”); forwards — Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar).
In the fight with the Lithuanians Marlos scored his debut math the national team of Ukraine
Referees from Italy
Meeting on “Dnipro-Arena” will hold the judges from Italy, headed by 41-year-old FIFA referee Paolo Valeri, which had not previously crossed paths with our teams. However, the encounter between European and African teams Roman has worked, when in 2017 recorded a draw in the confrontation between DR Congo and Romania (1:1).
Italian referee Paolo Valeri
The Choice Of RORA
Head coach of “superglo”, 66-year-old German coach Gernot Rohr (in may 2014 he was brought to Kyiv the national team of Niger), called for a friendly match in the river 24 artist.
Note that due to visa issues, the coaching staff, the eagles can’t count on a Quartet of players — defenders Kenneth Amaroo (“Valencia”, Spain) and Tyrone Ebuehi (Benfica, Portugal), as well as Midfielders of Ogeni Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and most expensive player in the team Wilfred of Ndidi (Leicester, England).
All the players of the national team of Nigeria with the exception of the goalkeeper Ezenwa represent foreign clubs: goalkeepers — Ikechukwu Ezenwa (“Katsina United”), Francis Uzoho (‘Omonia, Cyprus), Emil Okoye (Fortuna, Germany); defenders — Leon Balogun (Brighton, England), William Trost-ekong of (Udinese, Italy), Ola Aina (Torino, Italy), Chitose Avotiem (Porto, Portugal), Oluwadamilola Ajayi (“West Bromwich Albion”, England), Jamilu Collins (“Paderborn”, Germany), Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv, Russia); Midfielders — Oghenekaro of Eteba (Stoke city, England), Alex Iwobi (Everton, England), Kelechi of Iheanacho (Leicester, England), Joe Aribo (Rangers, Scotland), Anderson Esiti (PAOK, Greece); forwards : Ahmed Musa (“al-Nasr,” Saudi Arabia), Samuel Kalu, Josh Maya (both Bordeaux, France), Moises Simon (Levante, Spain), Henry Onyekwere (Monaco, France), Paul Onuaku (the”Midtjylland”, Denmark), Samuel Chukwuezi (Villarreal, Spain), Victor Simhan (Lille, France) and Dennis Bonaventure (Brugge, Belgium).
Against a team Shevchenko could play former forward of Zarya Lugansk Dennis Bonaventure
Part of Nigeria is more expensive at € 7 million
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the national team of Ukraine cheaper football team of Nigeria at 7 million euros (159 million against 166,025 million).
The five most expensive players in “yellow-blue” were: Andriy Yarmolenko, Viktor Tsygankov Alexander Zinchenko — 20 million euros, Ruslan Malinovskiy — 12.5 million and Marlos 11 million
As for team Nigeria, more than all in the transfer market are Samuel Chukwuezi (“Villarreal”) — 30 million euros, Alex Iwobi (Everton) — 25 million, Victor Simhan (Lille) and Henry Onyekwere (Monaco) — 13 million, as well as Kelechi of Iheanacho (“Lester”) and Ahmed Musa (“al-Nasr”) — 12 million
The transfer value of the 20-year-old midfielder of the Spanish “Villarreal” Samuel Chukwuezi estimated at 30 million euros
Ukraine vs Black continent
In previous years our national team six times against African teams and have never not lost. In 2004 and 2006 “yellow-blue” fought with Libya (1:1 and 3:0) at world Cup 2006 — Tunisia (1:0), in 2013 — with Cameroon (0:0), in 2014 — Niger (2:1) and in 2018 — with Morocco (0:0).
Five years ago, the current coach of the Nigerian Gernot Rohr brought to the match of Ukraine national team of Niger
The fourth match in the river
