Ukraine on the hand: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Belgrade Serbs in the match of UEFA…

On Saturday, September 7, in the three groups was held the last seven games of the 5th round of the qualifying round of the European championship 2020 in which, in particular, the test of battle were the Ukrainian team and its opponents in the group.
Group
Lithuania — Ukraine — 0:3 (Zinchenko, 7, Marlos, 27, Malinowski, 62)
Serbia — Portugal — 2:4 (Milenkovic, 67, Mitrovic, 85 — Carvalho, 42, Gedes, 58, Cristiano Ronaldo, 80, Bernardo Silva, 86)
The main competitors of the national team of Ukraine — Russians and Portuguese — have converged in an internal duel filled to capacity 55 th Belgrade arena “Rajko Mitic”. Despite the luxurious support, the home team was just trying to go head to head Cristiano Ronaldo and company in this crazy duel.
Goals speakers in Spain Carvalho from real Betis and Gedela of Valencia, as well as accurate kicks Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese brought the much desired and deserved three points. Debut goals for the national team of Fiorentina defender of Milenkovic and Mitrovic’s goal began for the Serbs of little consolation.
By the way, the success of Cristiano Ronaldo and company was on hand team of Ukraine. Now the guys of Andriy Shevchenko to virtually book their place in final tournament of Euro-2020 (to take first or second place in the group), one should just to win the next match 10 October in Kharkiv Lithuania and not to lose in the last game on the field of Serbia with a difference in… six or more goals (in this situation a meeting with Portugal in Kiev and the results of the rivals for the “yellow-blue” will not have value). Recall that the house Ukraine defeated Serbia — 5:0, and if the opponent, let our defeat with the same score, the team Shevchenko will still be higher than the wards of Tumbakovic (the yellow-Blues ‘ goal difference is now plus 10, the balkanian — minus 4). However, as they say, chicken on a grain…
Meanwhile, in the next round, which the Ukrainian team conceded (“yellow-blue” will play in the river sparring with Nigeria), September 10, will play Lithuania — Portugal and Luxembourg — Serbia.
Position of commands: 1. Ukraine — 13 points (5 matches); 2. Portugal — 5 (3); 3. Luxembourg — 4 (4); 4. Serbia — 4 (4); 5. Lithuania — 1 (4).
Group A
Kosovo — Czech Republic — 2:1 (Murici, 20, Voyvoda, 67 — Shik, 16)
Collected “every little helps” team Kosovo, which was allowed to play home games in his native Pristina (for example, Ukraine Kosovars had been in the Albanian shkodër), sensationally defeated the team of the Czech Republic and extended its streak to 15 (!) matches.
England — Bulgaria 4:0 (Kane, 24, 50, pen, 73, pen, sterling, 55)
The match at the famous Wembley became a benefit of the striker Tottenham Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick. And if England won the 13th consecutive game in the qualifiers for the European Championships, then the disconsolate outsider of the group Bulgaria could not win eight games in a row.
Note that in the first 40 matches for the national team Kane scored 25 goals. Higher rate of fire in the history of the “three lions” could boast only of the famous striker Gary Lineker (27 goals).
By the way, while the team of Gareth Southgate took another step towards qualifying from the group, the English fans have developed a way to carve out a legal two-week vacation at the time of the 2020 European championship, part of matches which will be held in England.
According to The Sun, fans encouraged each other to have sex with the woman, and this must be done as soon as possible. If a girl gets pregnant now, her labor will fall at the beginning of June, when starts the European championship.
In this case, the young woman and her husband or boyfriend will be able to take two weeks leave for new mothers and fathers provided for by the laws of England.
Position of commands: 1. England — 9 points (3 matches); 2. Kosovo — 8 (4); 3. Czechia — 6 (4); 4. Montenegro — 2 (4); 5. Bulgaria — 2 (5).
Group H
Iceland — Moldova — 3:0 (Sigthórsson, 31, B. Bjarnason, 55, Mudrak, 77, own goal)
The team of Moldova in his debut fight under the Ukrainian coach semen Altman completely lost to the islanders, which games qualification world and European Championships and have not lost at home since 2013. Moldovans as from may 2014 was only able to defeat opponents from Andorra and San Marino.
Turkey — Andorra 1:0 (Tufan, 89)
The Turks almost disgraced the home ground of beşiktaş, having managed to snatch victory from the “football dwarfs” from Andorra only at the last minute.
France — Albania — 4:1 (Koman, 8, 68, Giroud, 27, Icon, 85 — Cicalese, 90, penalty).
Before the match at the “Stade de France” in suburb of Paris, the organizers made a mistake in choosing anthem of Albania. It is reported that instead of the Albanian anthem of Andorra, which caused confusion among the guests. After that, the stadium announcer apologized and said that soon the arena will feature the national anthem of Armenia, which caused laughter in the stands. However, the players of the national team of Albania was not laughing: they refused to start the match until you hear the correct anthem.
In the end, the bug is still fixed, and the meeting started 7 minutes late. At halftime the announcer of the arena apologized on behalf of the French football Federation for inaccuracies.
Position of commands: 1. France — 12 (5); 2. Turkey — 12 (5); 3. Iceland — 12 (5); 4. Albania — 6 (5); 5. Moldova — 3 (5); 6. Andorra — 0 (5).
