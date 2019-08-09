Ukraine out of the top five largest trade partners of Russia
Over the past five years the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Ukraine fell significantly, due to which Ukraine out of the top 5 largest trading partners of the Russian Federation, Russian media reported
In 2014 trade turnover of Russia with Ukraine has decreased threefold — from $18.5 billion to $6.9 billion. Thus Ukraine has ceased to be one of the largest trading partners of Russia, and its place was taken by Kazakhstan.
It is noted that over the past 5 years, Russia has significantly reduced the volume of trade by 20%. One of the key reasons for this is the fall in world oil prices, which causes the Russian economy annually, three times more damage than Western sanctions.
It became known yesterday that the trade turnover of Ukraine with the countries of the European Union for the first 7 months of 2019 were up 6% to us $26,23 billion. Trade with the CIS countries on the contrary decreased by 3% to $10,91 billion.