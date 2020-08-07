Ukraine paid $1.5 billion of debt per month
Half of the amount paid to foreign creditors, the other half for domestic bonds.
In July, Ukraine has spent $ 1.5 billion on servicing and repayment of public debt,writes the website of the National Bank on Friday, August 7th.
Of this amount, $ 767 million paid for government bonds denominated in foreign currency, the remaining funds — the obligations to foreign creditors.
Thus foreign exchange earnings for the month amounted to 1.75 billion dollars, including 1,128 billion dollars from the placement of bonds in external markets and 608 million dollars from the sale of bonds on the domestic market.
We will note, in June Ukraine’s public debt increased to 2.89 billion dollars (3.5%)- up to 85 billion.
