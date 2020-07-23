Ukraine placed Eurobonds for $2 billion
Photo: AP
Ukraine has placed a 12-year Eurobonds
Eurobonds maturing in 2033 are placed with a yield of 7.25%. The first attempt failed at the beginning of the month due to the resignation of the head of the NBU.
Ukraine at the second attempt placed the 12-year Eurobonds on 2 billion of 7.25% per annum, according to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, July 23.
However, Ukraine buys the traded Eurobonds maturing in 2021 and 2022 to $750 million can be exchanged for a new paper.
The organizers of the deal are Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan.
We will remind, the first attempt to knead the Eurobonds was held on July 1, but due to the resignation of the head of the National Bank of the transaction had to be abandoned. Thus then planned to place $1.75 billion with a yield of 7.3%.
