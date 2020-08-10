Ukraine plans to borrow $3.3 billion
The Ministry of Finance increases the debt burden on the economy of Ukraine at the expense of new loans
A loan from the world Bank is expected at $700 million loan from IMF for $1.4 billion loan from the EU — €1.2 billion.
The Ukrainian authorities before the end of the year plan to get loans from the International monetary Fund, the world Bank and the European Union totaling more than $3.3 billion On Monday, August 10, Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko edition of the Kyiv Post.
As previously reported, in July Ukraine has spent $1.5 billion on servicing and repayment of public debt.
Of this amount, $767 million was paid on foreign currency bonds, domestic Treasury bonds, other money — on the external debt.
