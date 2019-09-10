Ukraine played out a draw in a friendly match against Nigeria
A friendly match between the national teams of Ukraine and Nigeria to “Dnipro-Arena” in the evening of 10 September, ended in a draw.
The team of Andrey Shevchenko was able to recoup from the account 0:2 and to bring the fight to the score 2:2, writes Sportarena.
The first half was a non-Nigerian – at 4 minutes, the gate of Andrey Lunin printed Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo. At the end of the first half the advantage of Nigeria has strengthened the Lille striker Victor Kiman, who converted a penalty.
To 78-th minute Ukraine lost 0:2, but goals from Alexander Zinchenko Roman Yaremchuk helped the team of Andriy Shevchenko to leave from defeat.
Following your match, the Ukraine will be held in the UEFA Euro 2020, when on 11 October the house will take Lithuania.