Ukraine — Poland: where to watch online match of the women’s European championship in volleyball
Monday, August 26, Ukrainian women’s team volleyball will play the third match in the group In the final tournament of the European championship matches which are held in Poland. Opponents of our girls will become mistresses of the tournament, who are double Champions of Europe (the Polish team became the strongest team of the continent in 2003 and 2005).
Wards of Gary Egiazarov failed to begin its participation at the European championship, losing consistently to teams in Belgium and Italy, and in each of the matches without winning a single set. Thus, “yellow-blue” have extended their series without a win at the final tournaments to 18 games.
Polish woman, on the contrary, started with two confident victories — first team under the leadership of Jacek Nawrocki on the face of native public coped with Slovenia— 3:0 (25:12, 25:22, 25:23), and then left no chance to Portugal— 3:0 (25:14, 25:16, 25:11).
The European championship in 2019, the final tournament
August 26 (Monday)
Ukraine — Poland 21:30 “NTU”
Photo cev. eu
