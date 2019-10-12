Ukraine – Portugal: online live match of UEFA Euro 2020
Monday, October 14, the national team of Ukraine on soccer won last Friday in Kharkov Lithuanians will play at the capital’s “Olympic” their penultimate match of UEFA Euro 2020 against the current European champion and the winner of the League of Nations team of Portugal (beginning at 21:45). As you know, the first meeting between the sides in March 2019 in Lisbon strongest not determined (0:0).
Cristiano Ronaldo “fires” in Ukraine doubles
The best scorer in the history of Portugal, real Madrid Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo in previous years, seven times out on the field of Ukrainian stadiums in the national team and the club, six times amazed gate of rivals.
Thus, if the five-time winner of the Golden ball scored opponents at once two goals. So it was in 2007 in Kiev in Champions League match “Dinamo” — “Manchester United” (2:4), in Kharkiv in the UEFA Euro 2012 game Netherlands — Portugal (1:2) and in 2015 in Lviv in UEFA club meeting “Shakhtar” — “real” (3:4).
In four matches in our land the Portuguese left the field without goals: Denmark — Portugal (2:3) and Germany — Portugal (1:0) in the matches of group tournament of Euro-2012 in Lviv, Portugal — Spain (0:0; on penalties — 2:4) in the quarterfinals of the European championship 2012 in Donetsk, as well as in last year’s Champions League final real Madrid — Liverpool (3:1) in Kiev.
Four years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Shakhtar in the shirt of real Madrid in the Champions League game in Lviv
Judges from England
To work on the match between the trust Shevchenko and Santos UEFA has entrusted the officiating crew from England headed by 40-year-old Anthony Taylor, a record which (he is a FIFA referee since 2013) four matches involving our teams: Ukraine (U21) — Switzerland (U21) — 2:0 in 2014, PSG — Shakhtar — 2:0 in 2015, “Shakhtar” — “Gent” — 5:0 in 2016 and the Czech Republic — Ukraine — 1:2 in 2018.
To help the referee from Manchester will be his compatriots Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (the fourth judge — Craig Pawson).
The English referee Anthony Taylor
Choice Santos
Head coach of Portugal Fernando Santos in the upcoming fight on the “Olympic” counts on 24 players (for the game will get 23 players), 19 of which are foreign clubs.
Note that because of injuries, the European Champions lost striker Benfica Rafa Silva and midfielder real Betis William Carvalho ((four games, two goals in UEFA Euro 2020), instead of which the team was joined by a player of the middle line Everton andré Gomes.
Goalkeepers: Beto (“Gestapo”, Turkey), Jose Sa (Olympiakos, Greece), Rui Patrício (“Wolverhampton”, England).
Defence: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester, England), Nelson Semed (Barcelona, Spain), Jose Fonte (Lille, France), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Ruben To Semed (Olympiakos, Greece), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia D., Germany), Mario Rui (Napoli, Italy).
Midfield: Danilo Pereira (“Port), Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho (both “Wolverhampton”, England), Andre Gomes (Everton, England), Bruno Fernandes (sporting), joão mário (Lokomotiv, Russia), Pizzi (Benfica).
Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester city, England), Bruma (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), gonçalo Guedes (Valencia, Spain), andré Silva (“Eintracht Frankfurt”, Germany), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Italy), joão Feliz (club atlético de Madrid, Spain).
Cristiano Ronaldo and the coach of the Portuguese Fernando Santos
The position of teams in the group
Our national team out of six qualifiers UEFA Euro 2020 is five wins and one draw. “Yellow-blue” in Lisbon played out a draw with Portugal (0:0), snatched victory at the stadium “Stade Josy Barthel” at Monaco (2:1), defeated the representatives of the Duchy in Lviv (1:0) and took over at the Lviv Arena over Serbia (5:0), and another in Vilnius (3:0) and Kharkiv (2:0) against Lithuania.
As for Cristiano Ronaldo and company, the Portuguese at the start of the selection played a home draw with Ukraine (0:0) and Serbia (1:1), after more than has confidently won three games in a row in Serbia (4:2), on the road in Lithuania (5:1) and at home in Luxembourg (3:0).
Standings group b:
1. Ukraine — 16 points (6 matches);
2. Portugal — 11 (5);
3. Serbia — 7 (5);
4. Monaco — 4 (6);
5. Lithuania — 1 (6).
Remaining matches:
October 14 (Monday)
Ukraine — Portugal
Lithuania — Serbia
November 14 (Thursday)
Portugal — Lithuania
Serbia — Luxembourg
17 Nov (Sunday)
Serbia — Ukraine
Luxembourg — Portugal
The composition of the Portuguese more nearly 4.5 times
Authoritative portal transfermarkt. de estimates the total cost of the Portuguese team almost four and a half times more expensive than the wards of Andrey Shevchenko (749,25 mln vs 171 mln).
The most expensive artists of the Portuguese team, joão Feliz (club atlético de Madrid) and Bernardo Silva (Manchester city) — 100 million euros, Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) — 90 million, Bruno Fernandes (sporting) — 55 million, and also Ruben Neves (“Wolverhampton”) — 50 million and indeed only five of the 24 performers of the rival “pull” less than 10 million euros.
As for the national team of Ukraine, more than all in the team are Shevchenko Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city) — € 30 million, Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham”) and Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”) — 20 million, Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) — 12.5 million and Marlos (Shakhtar) — 11 million
Spanish Atletico Madrid paid Benfica for 19-year-old Portuguese wunderkind, Joao, Felicia 126 million euros
Ukraine vs Portugal
The history of confrontation between the rivals has only three matches. One of them was played in this year, when the team Shevchenko in March in the framework of UEFA Euro 2020 have taken a draw with the Lisbon stadium “Yes Luz” (0:0). And two took place in 1996 in the qualifiers for the 1998 world Cup. October 5 national team of Ukraine in Kiev thanks to goals from Serhiy Popov and Yury Maximov on the 88th minute to snatch victory from eminent opponent — 2:1, and 9 November, the Portuguese took revenge in Porto — 1:0.
Match highlights of the match Portugal — Ukraine — 0:0 (22 Mar 2019)
Day in history
Our national team in previous years held the fights on 14 October only twice, and both times celebrated the “dry” victory: Ukraine — Armenia — 2:0 (Skachenko, Husin) in 1998 and Andorra — Ukraine 0:6 (Shevchenko, Gusev own goal, the opponent rakitskyy, Seleznov, Yarmolenko) 2009.
14 Oct 2009 the Ukraine national team defeated the visiting Andorra
Position in FIFA ranking
Portugal occupies in the FIFA ranking fifth position, behind only England, Brazil, France and Belgium leading. The team of Ukraine — in the 25th position.
