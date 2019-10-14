Ukraine – Portugal: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Monday, October 14 in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 will play the leader of the group — team of Ukraine will host at NSC Olimpiyskiy Portugal. Kick — off at 21:45.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH UKRAINE — PORTUGAL
Wards of Andrey Shevchenko today we can provide to itself an exit in a final part of European championship, need to win on the home field the current Champions of Europe. However, in case of loss of points Serbia to Lithuania in a parallel match “yellow-blue” regardless of its result, will have to think about the participation for Euro 2020.
Recall that in late March of this year, the rivals met in Lisbon at the stadium “Estádio da Luz”, and then it was a draw — 0:0. This duel — only for both teams in the current selection for Euro 2020, which they failed to score against the opponent.
Online goals in the match Ukraine — Portugal will be broadcast in the news.
