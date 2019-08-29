Ukraine — Portugal: where to watch online match of the women’s European championship in volleyball
Thursday, August 29, Ukrainian women’s team volleyball will play their final match in the group In the final stage of the European championship matches which take place in Poland. The rival of our girls will be the national team of Portugal.
The upcoming match will be a match of prestige for both teams have lost chances of an exit in the playoffs. For the wards of Gary Egiazarov the upcoming meeting is a great chance finally to interrupt an unpleasant series of defeats in the finals of the European Championships, which lasted for 20 matches. Portuguese players will strive to earn its first win on debut for the championship.
The European championship in 2019, the final tournament
August 29 (Thursday)
Ukraine — Portugal 19:00 “NTU”
Photo cev. eu
