Ukraine reached the play-off tennis fed Cup

| February 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Украина вышла в плей-офф теннисного Кубка Федераций

The Ukraine national team on tennis left in the playoffs of the fed Cup, confidently beating the national team of Bulgaria.

It is reported Sportarena.

In the first match on 6 February Diane Yastremsky in two sets confidently beat Isabella Shinikova (2:0 (6:2, 6:1)). The match lasted only 48 minutes.

In the second match of the singles Elina Svitolina managed to cope with Victoria and Tomboy – 2:0 (7:6 (5), 6:3).

The final match took place in doubles. Lesya Tsurenko and Catarina Zavacka in two sets against the Duo of Peter and Arshinkov Germany Topalov – 2:0 (6:2, 6:1).

February 7, the Ukrainian team will play against the team of Croatia.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr