Ukraine reached the play-off tennis fed Cup
February 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Ukraine national team on tennis left in the playoffs of the fed Cup, confidently beating the national team of Bulgaria.
It is reported Sportarena.
In the first match on 6 February Diane Yastremsky in two sets confidently beat Isabella Shinikova (2:0 (6:2, 6:1)). The match lasted only 48 minutes.
In the second match of the singles Elina Svitolina managed to cope with Victoria and Tomboy – 2:0 (7:6 (5), 6:3).
The final match took place in doubles. Lesya Tsurenko and Catarina Zavacka in two sets against the Duo of Peter and Arshinkov Germany Topalov – 2:0 (6:2, 6:1).
February 7, the Ukrainian team will play against the team of Croatia.