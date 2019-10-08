Ukraine reached the quarter-finals of the world championship on mini-football (video)
In the 1/8 finals of the world Championship on mini-football, which takes place on Australian soil, the national team of Ukraine scored 8 unanswered goals against the national team of Ghana and is in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
The “yellow-blue” scored in the opponent’s first four goals in the opening ten minutes of the match.
For the right to reach the semi-finals the Ukrainian team will compete with the winner of Hungary – Colombia. Match 1/4 finals will take place on 9 October.