Ukraine received the first medal at the World military games (photo)
October 19, 2019
Ukrainian judoka, the employee of Armed forces of Ukraine Maria Soon received the first medal for the Ukrainian team at the VII World games among soldiers in China.
About it informs the press service of the Ministry of defence.
“On the first day of competition, army’s athlete Maria Soon won a bronze medal in the weight category of 57 kg”, – stated in the message.
VII world games among soldiers began on October 19. The Ukrainian national team at these Games represented 87 athletes in 12 sports.