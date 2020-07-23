Ukraine redeemed Eurobonds for $750 million through a new issue
Photo: Getty Images
Ukraine will issue Eurobonds in dollars
The Finance Ministry intends to place Eurobonds on $1.75 billion maturing in 2033. In early July, this release was canceled after the resignation of the head of the NBU.
The Ministry of Finance will redeem outstanding bonds of external state loans of Ukraine, maturing in 2021 and 2022 to $750 million Redemption of bonds will take place on Thursday, July 23, simultaneously with the issuance of new Eurobonds, the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
Provided that the Agency has attracted international investment banks in connection with the proposed issue of unsecured bonds of external state loans with the highest priority and twelve-year maturity, which will be denominated in U.S. dollars.
Earlier, Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko said that by the end of this year, Ukraine has to take loans on 457 billion.
korrespondent.net