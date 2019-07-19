Ukraine — Russia: the video of the finals of the world Cup
On Friday, July 19, Paralympic team of Ukraine will play in the world Cup final, which takes place in the town of Pinto, a member of the community of Madrid (Spain). Our children will meet their arch — rivals team Russia. The game kicks off at 22:00 Kyiv time.
Each of the teams coming to face-to-face confrontation, winning all the previous matches (games consist of two halves of 30 minutes) and not conceding a single goal. “Yellow-blue” in the five matches he scored in the gate rivals 27 goals (Australia — 7:0, Spain 10:0, Argentina — 2:0, Netherlands — 5:0 Brazil — 3:0), and the Russians — 24 (Thailand — 6:0, Canada — 4:0, Netherlands — 6:0, Argentina — 5:0 England 3:0). The best scorer in our team is Vitaly Romanchuk, who scored 11 goals, the opponent is the most accurate — Marat Ilaev with 7 goals in the asset.
IN A LIVE VIDEO FEED OF THE FINAL MATCH YOU CAN WATCH IN THIS NEWS. THE VIDEO PLAYER WILL APPEAR CLOSER TO THE BEGINNING OF THE GAME (THE STARTING WHISTLE WILL SOUND AT 22:00).
Note that our team for the fourth time in a row goes to the finals of the world championship. In 2013, the “yellow-blue” with a minimum score beat Brazil (1:0), in 2015-m lost to Russia (0:1), and in 2017 was stronger Iran (1:0). All in all, the Ukrainian team became world champion five times (in 2001, 2003, 2009, 2013 and 2017).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter