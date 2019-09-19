Ukraine said the failure of the summit in Normandy format at the fault of Russia (PHOTO)

The summit in the Normandy format with participation of leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, was held on 17 September, as the Russian side “for technical reasons” are unable to participate in the meeting. This was stated by the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Pristayko.

“The President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky was ready to meet, and this meeting was to be held yesterday. Unfortunately, the Russian Federation, this time for technical reasons are unable to participate, although the French and German delegations were prepared for this meeting,” said Pristayko, quoted by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

The Minister added that in the near future working hard to “find time for the four leaders.”

Informed that the preparations for the summit is in jeopardy, a source told TASS familiar with the negotiations of the contact group on conflict settlement in the East of Ukraine. According to him, it was caused by the refusal of Kiev to sign at the meeting of the contact group in Minsk, “Steinmeier formula”, which obliges Ukraine to adopt a law on special status of Donbass.

According to the source “Interfax”, the failure of Kiev was related to the fact that this document “is not provided by the Minsk package of measures”. According to him, Ukraine insists on transfer under control of its border with Russia in the Donbass, and also the disarmament of the militias of the breakaway republics.

As stated by press Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the issue of signing the “formula Steinmeier” Donbass is discussed.

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the basic conditions of the summit in Normandy format are fixing this formula on paper and the dilution of forces and means in the conflict zone in the Donbass, says RBC.