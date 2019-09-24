Ukraine — Serbia: where to watch online match of the quarterfinals of the European championship in volleyball
Ukrainian men’s team in volleyball, which has become one of the main sensations of the championship, on Tuesday, September 24, in the ¼ final will play against the powerful team of Serbia. Recall that in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainians in the tough match showed character and managed to snatch victory from the Belgium national team.
For the first time Ukraine will compete in the quarterfinals of the European championship. Anyway the last time the Euro our team played 14 years ago. Bookmakers consider as the clear favorite in today’s match the national team of Serbia. Odds to win the balkanian close to unity (1.05), thus while the probability of success of our team is estimated at 11.5.
The match will take place in Antwerp, Belgium, 24 September at 21:30, live broadcast of the match will be the channel “NTU”, as well as TV and radio company of Serbia, RTRS.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the match Ukraine — Serbia.
It should be noted that Serbia is considered to be the favorite. In their group at the European Championships, the Serb has won 5 out of 5, while the Ukrainian team won three games. However, the support of millions of the country must inspire confidence to our guys, and I hope it will help them win.
By the way, this European championship was marked by several sensations. So, Ukraine defeated the much more experienced team Belgium, and on Monday sensationally went home still Champions of Europe, the Russians, who lost to Slovenia.
