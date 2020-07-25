Ukraine significantly increased the exports of goods to Egypt
The Ministry of foreign Affairs said that last year Ukraine expanded exports of different commodities to Egypt by 44.8%.
The export of Ukrainian goods to Egypt in 2019 increased by 44.8%.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasily Bodnar.
“Last year the export of Ukrainian goods to the Egyptian market increased by 44.8%”, — wrote Bodnar in Twitter.
— Vasyl Bodnar (@VasylBodnar) July 24, 2020
He noted that Egypt is a key economic partner of our country on the African continent.
In addition, he, together with the Egyptian Ambassador discussed investment prospects.
Recall, Ukraine in the current marketing year (MG, July 2019 — June 2020) exported 56,2 million tons of grain, which is 13% higher than last season, when a record has been exported 49.7 million tons.
