Ukraine — Slovenia: where to watch online match of the women’s European championship in volleyball
Wednesday, August 28, Ukrainian women’s team volleyball will hold the fourth match in the group In the final stage of the European championship matches which take place in Poland. The rival of our girls will be the national team of Slovenia.
The upcoming game will actually be decided which of the teams will be in the playoffs the European championship. Ukraine national team lost all three matches (the”yellow-blue” consistently lost to Belgium, Italy and the hosts of the tournament Poland), but played with all the opponents, surpassing our team in the classroom.
Slovenia, which can boast of much success in major tournaments (world Championships representatives of the Balkan countries did not participate, and for the European championship had previously qualified only once, finishing last 16 place), the assets of one victory above the main outsider of the group with Portugal, with which Ukraine has yet to play and two defeats from Poland and Belgium.
The European championship in 2019, the final tournament
August 28 (Wednesday)
Ukraine — Slovenia 21:00 “NTU”
.
Photo cev. eu
