Ukraine started negotiations with the EU on sending guest workers
May 2, 2020
Government office started to work on the negotiations with the European countries that have expressed a desire to officially invite the Ukrainian workers for seasonal work.
This was stated in the message of Office of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration in Facebook.
Prime Minister European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Vadim pristayko already held with official representatives of the EU countries a number of telephone conversations to determine a unified and effective mechanism.
“The Prime Minister has authorized me to address this issue with specific countries on organised trips. We are now trying to determine how to give that opportunity to people who want to work abroad,” said Pristayko.