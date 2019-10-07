Ukraine took the 21st place in the medal standings of the world Cup 2019 athletics
On the eve of the Qatar ended XYII world Championships in athletics.
The national team of Ukraine in the medal table was shared with Estonia in 21st place.
In a moneybox of our team 2 silver medals won by women in the jumping disciplines.
September 30, Yaroslav Maguchy was second in the high jump (2.04 meters) and on 6 October its success was repeated Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, leaped in length 6.92 meters.
The most medals, as the total number and the “gold” was won by team USA.
The Top 5 leaders of the medal table also includes the national teams of Kenya, Jamaica, China and Ethiopia.
Note that the command under the neutral status actually took 6-th place, ahead of the British.