Ukraine took the 8th place at the world Cup biathlon

| February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Украина заняла 8-е общекомандное место на ЧМ по биатлону

On the eve of the Italian Antholz-Anterselva ended the world championship in biathlon, where the national team of Ukraine has won one medal – “bronze” went to the women 4×6 km relay

Following the tournament, the Ukrainians in the team competition was shared by 8-10 places with the national teams of Sweden and Austria.

And was won by the Norwegians, who have 11 medals, including 6 golds. Note that the leader of the men’s national team of Norway, Johannes boe became the first biathlete, who won six medals in one world championship.

26-year-old Johannes now has 10 gold medals from the world Championships, the same number his brother tarjei.

The second place was occupied by the French, the third – owners of the championship – the Italians.

Medal standings:

The Country Is Just

  1. Norway 6/3/2 11
  2. France 3/2/3 8
  3. Italy 2/2/0 4
  4. Russia 1/0/1 2
  5. Germany 5 0/4/1
  6. USA 0/1/0 1
  7. Czech Republic 0/0/2 2
  • 8-10 UKRAINE 0/0/1 1
  • 8-10 Sweden 0/0/1 1
  • 8-10 Austria 0/0/1 1

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr