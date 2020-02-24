Ukraine took the 8th place at the world Cup biathlon
On the eve of the Italian Antholz-Anterselva ended the world championship in biathlon, where the national team of Ukraine has won one medal – “bronze” went to the women 4×6 km relay
Following the tournament, the Ukrainians in the team competition was shared by 8-10 places with the national teams of Sweden and Austria.
And was won by the Norwegians, who have 11 medals, including 6 golds. Note that the leader of the men’s national team of Norway, Johannes boe became the first biathlete, who won six medals in one world championship.
26-year-old Johannes now has 10 gold medals from the world Championships, the same number his brother tarjei.
The second place was occupied by the French, the third – owners of the championship – the Italians.
Medal standings:
The Country Is Just
- Norway 6/3/2 11
- France 3/2/3 8
- Italy 2/2/0 4
- Russia 1/0/1 2
- Germany 5 0/4/1
- USA 0/1/0 1
- Czech Republic 0/0/2 2
- 8-10 UKRAINE 0/0/1 1
- 8-10 Sweden 0/0/1 1
- 8-10 Austria 0/0/1 1