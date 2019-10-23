Ukraine took the last place in Europe in purchasing power
According to a study by GfK, Ukrainian spends per year, 37 times less than a resident of Liechtenstein
Despite rising incomes, purchasing power in Ukraine is not changing – it’s the lowest in Europe. This is evidenced by research company GfK.
After mandatory payments have the Europeans spend an average of 14 739 euros per person per year, while the Ukrainians only 1830 euros. This is 37 times less than the average spent by the resident of Liechtenstein to the leader.
“Sixteen countries covered in the study have the purchasing power per capita is above average, while twenty — six countries are below the average for Europe. Ukraine occupies the last place with purchasing power per capita in the size of 1830 euros,” the study says.
It is noted that the net income among the 42 countries surveyed varies considerably.
The highest average purchasing power in Liechtenstein — 67 550 Euro, in Switzerland — 42 067 euros and Luxembourg — 35 096 Euro. The lowest is in Moldova, Kosovo and Ukraine.
According to GfK, in 2019 in the possession of Europeans is a little less than 10 trillion euros. Purchasing power per capita increased this year by approximately 3.5% and corresponds to the average of 14 739 euros.
The GfK study takes into account the nominal figures without adjustments for inflation. The researchers counted the income per capita after taxes and mandatory payments and adjusted for subsidies and other payments.