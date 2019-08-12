Ukraine took the second place in the medal standings of the European championship in diving

| August 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

In Kiev at the arena Sports Centre Liko ended the European championship in diving.

Ukraine showed excellent result, having won 7 medals: 3 gold and silver and one bronze.

In the overall medal standings Ukrainians conceded only to Russians, whose 12 medals: 6-2-4.

Only been played 13 sets of medals.

Place CountryGoldSilverBronzeJust
1

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Russia

62412
2

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Ukraine

3317
3

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Germany

2428
4

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Netherlands

112
5

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Italy

112
6

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

UK

246
7

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

France

11
8

Украина заняла второе место в медальном зачете чемпионата Европы по прыжкам в воду

Switzerland

11
Just13131339
Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.