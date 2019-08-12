Ukraine took the second place in the medal standings of the European championship in diving
August 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
In Kiev at the arena Sports Centre Liko ended the European championship in diving.
Ukraine showed excellent result, having won 7 medals: 3 gold and silver and one bronze.
In the overall medal standings Ukrainians conceded only to Russians, whose 12 medals: 6-2-4.
Only been played 13 sets of medals.
|Place
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Just
|1
Russia
|6
|2
|4
|12
|2
Ukraine
|3
|3
|1
|7
|3
Germany
|2
|4
|2
|8
|4
Netherlands
|1
|1
|2
|5
Italy
|1
|1
|2
|6
UK
|2
|4
|6
|7
France
|1
|1
|8
Switzerland
|1
|1
|Just
|13
|13
|13
|39
Loading...