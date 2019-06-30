Ukraine took the third place in the medal standings at the II European games
June 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In Minsk on Sunday the tournament ended in the framework of the II European games.
The national team of Ukraine won them third place in the medal standings. On account of Ukrainians 51 medals: 16 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze.
Defeated Russia, which has 44 gold medals, 23 silver and 42 bronze. The national team of Belarus was second with 24 gold medals, 16 silver and 29 bronze.
The next European game after four years will take the Polish Krakow.