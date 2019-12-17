Ukraine U-20 received a prize for winning at the youth world Championships
For the victory in the youth world Championship on football national team of Ukraine U-20 received from the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) $ 1 million. award for the team, reports sportarena.com.
It was originally planned that the size of the premium will be three times less, but it was enlarged thanks to the owner of “Vorskla” Konstantin Zhevago.
Recall that in the final of the youth world Cup team Oleksandr Petrakov has won South Korea (3:1) thanks to the double Vladislav Sprage and goal Giorgi Chitaishvili.
Following the tournament, three players of the national team of Ukraine won the individual awards: Andrey Lunin was voted the best goalkeeper of the tournament, Sergei Buleca won the Silver ball, and Daniel Sican Silver boots.
For Ukraine the victory at the youth world Championships was the first in history.