Ukraine until may 1, postponed the introduction of duties on Russian coal
The government postponed the introduction of duties on coal from the Russian Federation of 1 may.
About this at the government meeting said the Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal, reports UKRINFORM.
“With effect from 1 may,” said Smigel.
According to the Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Igor Petrashko, there will be also changes in the list of coal on which the duty will be introduced.
Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers on 18 March adopted a decision on the introduction of special duties for Russian electricity and coal, except for anthracite and coking coal, from April 1, 2020.
Then this regulation has been amended and the term of imposition of duties suffered on April 15.