Ukraine — USA: where to watch the final of the Universiade basketball
Thursday, July 11, in Naples (Italy) will host the final of the Universiade in basketball among men’s teams between Ukraine and the USA. The match will start at 21:00 Kyiv time.
Americans come to a decisive duel, not losing a single match in the tournament. In one of them “shtatniki”, the team which are based on “Clemson tigers” — team first division of the national collegiate athletic Association (NCAA), beat just our team on the group stage the Americans by a whisker beat the wards of Vitaly Stepanovski (58:57).
It is noteworthy that earlier student team of Ukraine only once, in 2005, made it to the finals of the Universiade, and then, 14 years ago, our boys just lost to team USA — 70:85. And now there is a chance to get even for the defeat…
The national team of Ukraine with the silver medals of the Universiade-2005
July 11 (Thursday)
Basketball (finals Universiade)
The U.S. — Ukraine 21:00 XSPORT, Eurosport 2 (Russia)
Photo fbu.ua
