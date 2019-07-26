Ukraine wants to receive gas from Qatar

July 26, 2019
Ukraine conducts negotiations on deliveries from 1 January 2020 Qatari gas, which is delivered to the Greek port as a liquid.

This was reported in the Facebook the Director of the state transmission system Operator Sergey Makogon.

“Working on that since January it was possible to supply gas to Ukraine from the South through the TRANS-Balkan pipeline,” he wrote.

Украина хочет получать газ из Катара

Makogon added that the largest producer of liquefied natural gas — Qatar’s Qatargas company — sent its first shipment of gas to Europe via a Greek port.

In the future, the gas from this port can buy and Ukraine.

