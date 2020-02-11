Ukraine was aimed to host the summer Olympics together with Belarus
This was announced by Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk at the meeting of the organizing Committee for preparation Ukrainian sportsmen for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo.
“We have the initiative of the President, it is quite interesting, in a good bold. This is an opportunity to co-host the summer Olympic games in Ukraine and Belarus. In my opinion, this idea deserves deep study,” he said.
According to him, the government is now exploring the possibility “to offer the concept to our partners.”
The nearest summer Olympics, to be claimed by Ukraine, will take place in the year 2032.
The Minister of culture, youth and sports Vladimir Borodyansky said that the host country is determined seven years before the Olympics. For this country, the applicant must submit an application and a letter of guarantee for the observance of the Olympic Charter. The preparation for such large-scale event lasts from 5 to 10 years.
“We must carefully examine the available resources, the experience of the Republic of Belarus [taking European games in 2019], and other countries. And I suggest the Republic of Belarus to establish a joint working group to explore such opportunities,” – said the Minister.
The head of the National Olympic Committee Sergey Bubka said the Olympics is a difficult task. “For the country is always a big challenge and a big push to improve sports infrastructure. In the world recognize Ukraine as a sports nation, so we need to work in this direction”, – said Bubka.
In turn, the Vice-President of national Olympic Committee Valeriy Borzov said that application should be approached very carefully, and raised three uncomfortable questions associated with the Olympics.
“The first financial resource. Second question, why have we abandoned the winter Olympics in the past. And third – where will hold the sail and regatta? In The Crimea? And in Kiev and Belarus have no such water area”, – he said.
The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that if Ukraine for the second time abandons its bid to host the Olympics, it will no longer be able to qualify for the world Championships in any Olympic sports.
Recall that the plans to hold the Olympics in Ukraine also had former President Viktor Yanukovych. In may 2010, a few months after taking office, he proposed to apply to the international Olympic Committee on holding in Ukraine of winter Olympic games 2022. It was planned that they will be held in Lviv.
After the revolution of dignity Ukraine has withdrawn its application.
The next Olympic games will be held in Tokyo (2020), Beijing (2022), Paris (2024), Milan and Cortina d’ampezzo (2026) and Los Angeles (2028).