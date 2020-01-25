Ukraine was disqualified in the relay at the world Cup stage on biathlon
Olena Pidhrushna
In Slovenian Pokljuka hosted the two relay races (single-mixed and classical mixed relay) of the sixth stage of the biathlon world Cup in which victory was celebrated by the French team.
Our team finished this race in 5th and 10th place respectively.
However, upon completion of the mixed relay team of Ukraine, which was represented by Tishchenko Artem, Artem prima, Julia Jim and Olena Pidhrushna, was waiting for the bad news: our team was disqualified.
On the last firing of the last stage Pidhrushna was originally on someone else’s rug, then stepped on need, not putting on the rifle. Thus, the Ukrainian broke the equipment safety rules.
Because of an error Pidhrushna male and female teams of Ukraine were missing for 110 points in the overall standings of the Nations Cup.
The men’s team, which yesterday ranked fifth in the Nations Cup, fell to 7th place.
Women’s national team lost one position and now occupies 8-e a place.