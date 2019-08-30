Ukraine were quick to announce the beginning of an exchange of prisoners (PHOTO)

Loading...

The newly elected Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan riaboshapka on Friday night reported that between Ukraine and Russia began the exchange of prisoners.

“Pray. The exchange ended: sailors, Sentsov, Karpyuk, Baluch, Mushroom fly home! Wait!”, the message reads, on the page of Ryaboshapka in Facebook. In turn, the chief editor of “Echo of Moscow” Alexei Venediktov wrote in his Telegram-the channel that the plane with the freed Ukrainians early Friday morning to fly to Kiev.

The staff of the Kiev airport told Hromadske that in the passenger terminal awaiting flights from Russia. Relatives of one of the sailors said “Crimea.Realities” that they are in Kyiv meeting at the airport is not planned. “We received this information and immediately went to Kiev”, – said the interlocutor of the edition.

Secretary of the national security Council and defense of Ukraine Alexander danyluk has arrived to Kiev Zhulhany airport. It is reported TASS with reference to “Public channel”.

Asked about a possible return held in Russia, the persons danyluk declared that “hopes for it in the near future”, but to comment on this event will be, “when it will happen.” The Secretary of Council explained that he came to Zhuliany to go to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet.

Baza wrote that at 01:05 at Moscow airport Ostafievo the plane landed, the data which are not visible in the service Flightradar24.

Lawyer convicted of several Russians in Ukraine Valentin Rybin told TASS that they are “sitting on the base and in jail”. He doesn’t know about their move to exchange. An informed source in Moscow told “Interfax” that Moscow and Kiev began the exchange of detainees, it will start after some time, when will be issued the necessary documents. The message in the telegram channels about the beginning of the exchange and that the column of prisoners moving in the Moscow airport Ostafievo, not true. Information about the completion of the exchange was denied and in the office of the President of Ukraine.

The “difficult” negotiations on the exchange are still ongoing, in Facebook wrote press Secretary of the security Service of Ukraine Elena Gilanskaya. “Be patient, hope for a while,” she added, referring to journalists and urged them not to publish unverified information.

Previously, the lawyer said that a possible exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine will affect the 12 citizens of the Russian Federation. “In this case we are talking about those citizens of the Russian Federation are either involved in the events in southeastern Ukraine, or was detained as Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov, on charges of treason,” quotes his words TASS. Rybin has noted that Ukraine has not yet fulfilled all the legal formalities required for the exchange.

In the SIZO “Lefortovo” confirmed information on the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of Paul Mushroom, Stanislav Klikh, Mykola Karpiuk, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Vladimir Baloga and Roman Sushchenko. Sushchenko convicted in October 2016 in the “conducting espionage action”, was taken from the colony in the Kirov region. According to the lawyer Mark Feigin Sushchenko, the FSB decided that his client was collected in Moscow information about the war in the Donbass. Sushchenko pleaded not guilty. Feigin said that in Moscow he visited relatives.

Earlier on Thursday a source TASS reported that Moscow from the colony N8 Yamal Labytnangi taken by Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov, who was convicted in Russia for 20 years in the case of terrorism. It also brought forward to the exchanges with the Ukrainian side. On the same insulator is placed and sailors, detained in the incident in the Kerch Strait.