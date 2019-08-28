Ukraine will host the championship of Europe on badminton-2020
August 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Ukraine won the right to host the European championship in badminton in the year 2020.
The official signing of the contract about realization of competitions in Ukraine was signed on August 28, the Secretary General of the European Confederation of badminton Brian Agerbak and President of the badminton Federation of Ukraine Oleksiy Dneprov.
About it reports a press-service of National Committee of Ukraine.
European championship badminton Ukraine will for the first time. In 2019, Kyiv hosted the Congress of the European Confederation of badminton.