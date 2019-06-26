Ukraine will open citizens access to the secret archives of the Soviet secret police (PHOTO)

The national memory Institute of Ukraine is open to citizens access to the secret archives of the Soviet secret police, reports TASS. Relevant documents 1917-1991 will be stored in a separate civil archival institution in Kiev. This was reported in the press service of the Institute.

“It will be much more convenient for users. All in one place, comfortable reading rooms. For access need only the address and passport. Will not be too much red tape, as now, to enter the secure premises of the security Service of Ukraine and Ministry of internal Affairs”, – the press service quoted the head of the Institute Volodymyr Viatrovych.

The archive building will be located on the left Bank of the Dnieper in Kiev in one of the former premises of the National Bank of Ukraine with an area of over 11 thousand square meters. To open the archive, said in the Institute, it is still necessary to equip the room. After that it will move all the archived documents of the Soviet secret police 1917-1991, until then kept in the archives of the Ukrainian security forces. “The police and security services of a democratic country should not work with historical information”, – commented on the creation of the archive at the Institute.

Its decision the Institute of Naramachi also called “the next stage of reform, decommunisation”.

In may 2015, Ukraine has adopted a package of laws on de-communization. They condemned the Communist system, Soviet symbols is prohibited. Subject to the renaming of all the objects whose names are associated with the names of the leaders of the Soviet Union on the regional scale and above, and bearing names referring to communism, the Soviet government and its institutions – the Communist party, the Komsomol, the young pioneers. The most iconic in that regard had been the renaming of the regional centers – Dnepropetrovsk in the Dnieper, and Kirovograd in kropyvnyts’ke.

Among the accepted documents is the law “On access to the archives of repressive bodies of the Communist totalitarian regime 1917-1991”, which involves free access to the archives and their transfer to the conducting power of bodies of the branch state archive of the Institute of national memory.