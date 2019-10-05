Ukraine will receive another 150 missiles Javelin from USA (PHOTOS)

The US state Department approved the sale of Ukraine 150 Javelin anti-tank missiles and related equipment totaling more than $ 39 million. This is stated in a statement on Thursday the statement of the Ministry of defense of the United States, referred to by Reuters.

This is the second batch Javelin, which will be delivered to Ukraine. In the past year, the United States gave her 210 37 missiles and launchers. While not currently aware of applications Javelin in the fighting in the East of Ukraine.

This type of weapon was discussed in the telephone conversation of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine on 25 July, which was in the center of the investigation concerning the impeachment of the President of Donald trump. During the conversation, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine hopes for further arms supplies from the United States, including new missiles Javelin.

As follows from the transcript of the conversation, trump asked Zelensky “favor” and switched to requests to investigate the activities of the son of his political opponent Joe Biden. Democrats in Congress see this as a pressure on the Ukrainian President’s order to harm a US citizen, but trump denies this. The day after the publication of the report on the controversial call resigned special envoy of the US state Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker.