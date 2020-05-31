Ukraine will receive regular cash assistance from the European Union
The European Commission on behalf of the European Union approved the allocation of Ukraine tranche in the amount of 500 million euros in the fourth macro-financial assistance program.
About it writes “true European”.
“Ukraine has completed the necessary reforms, and we are preparing the allocation of funds in the amount of 500 million euros,” — said Vice-President of the Commission on Economics Valdis Dombrovskis.
According to the European Commissioner for Economics, Paolo Gentiloni, this financial aid confirms the commitment of Europe to support Ukraine.
Ukraine had the opportunity to get the second and last tranches after the implementation of the 12 policies that have been agreed with the European Union. The European Commission noted that the government of Ukraine has taken measures to prevent corruption and money laundering, the financial management, changes in the banking sector, energy industry, field of social policy and health.
In addition, Ukraine is close to signing a new agreement with the IMF and fulfilled some of his requirements for obtaining the tranche.
Starting in 2014, the EU has provided Ukraine with loans of 3.8 billion euros (taking into account the latest upcoming installment). It is the largest macro-financial assistance the EU has provided the country with a partner.