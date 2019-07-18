Ukraine will simplify the presentation of citizenship to Ukrainians from ‘friendly’ countries, and infringement of rights (PHOTO)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has instructed the foreign Ministry to develop a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship as a second ethnic Ukrainians from friendly countries wishing to participate in the development of their historical homeland. Zelensky also instructed to develop a simplified mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship to people who suffer violations of their rights and freedoms in their countries. This was reported on the page of the office of the President of Ukraine in Facebook.

These measures were a reaction to the extension of the arrest in Russia of 24 Ukrainian sailors, as well as the signing of the Russian President’s decree on a simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians. “We believe that this step creates additional obstacles on the path to de-escalation and reintegration of Donbass, the commitment to which the Russian leadership has repeatedly declared,” – said in the administration Zelensky.

Currently, Ukrainian legislation does not recognize the foreign citizenship of the Ukrainians, and voluntary acquisition of citizenship of another country is grounds for revocation of the passport of Ukraine. At the same time, a direct prohibition to have citizenship of another state applies only to public servants. In practice, many representatives of national minorities in recent years have received passports of other countries, including Russia.

Vladimir Putin, on 17 July signed a decree, which simplified obtaining Russian citizenship to all residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Since April of the current year, this procedure of obtaining Russian passports were distributed to residents of the breakaway DNI and LC. In a press-service of the President of Ukraine noted that he had met the news “with sadness and indignation.”

Putin himself has described the decree to issue Russian passports on the Donbass “purely humanitarian” solution. The decree allows to obtain a Russian passport without living in Russia for five years after obtaining a residence permit without confirmation of credit status and Russian language proficiency, and without renunciation of foreign citizenship. According to the defence Ministry of Ukraine, in the Lugansk region controlled by Ukrainian forces located most of the cities in Donetsk region – a little more than half.