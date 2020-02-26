Ukraine won another gold medal at the European championship on biathlon
February 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Olena Pidhrushna
The captain of the female national team of Ukraine in biathlon Olena Pidhrushna has supported the initiative of his colleagues on the men’s team Dmitry Pidruchna and won for our team to another medal at the European championship, which takes place in Belarusian Raubichi.
Olympic champion 2014 in the relay, won silver in the super sprint. Pidhrushna’s only 3 seconds lost to Russian Evgenia Pavlova.
“Bronze” – representatives of France’s Chloe Chevalier.
Note that in the top 6 come the three Ukrainka.
The results of the race:
- Evgeny Pavlov (Russia) (0+0) 16:31.8 Mm
- OLENA PIDHRUSHNA (UKRAINE) (0+1) +2,8
- Chloe Chevalier (France) (0+1) +5,5
- Valj Semerenko (1+2) +8,4
…
- 6. Anastasiya Merkushyna (0+1) +15,2
- 16. Vita Semerenko (2+3) +1:12,3
- 18. Yuliya Zhuravok (1+2) +1:13,2