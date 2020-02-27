Ukraine won bronze in the single mixed relay at the European Championships in biathlon
February 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ruslan Tkalenko
In Belarusian Raubichi proceeds the European championship on biathlon.
The program of the day opened the single mixed relay.
The national team of Ukraine in the part of Anastasia Merkushina and Ruslan Tkalenko won the bronze medal.
At the finish Ruslan fought for the silver medal with the German Justus Strelovym. In the end, athletes separated 0.3 seconds.
And the winner of the race was the team of Norway.
The results of the race:
- Norway (Erdal, Strasheim)
- Germany (Scherer, Of Strelow) +11,5
- UKRAINE (Merkushina, Tkalenko) +11,8
- Latvia +57,6
- Austria +1:07,1
- Russia +1:34,2
- Sweden +1:40,5
- France +2:31,6
- Poland +2:45,0
- China +2:58,6