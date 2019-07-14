Ukraine won its first medal at the world championship by water kinds of sports
July 13, South Korean Gwangju started the world championship on water sports.
On the second day of competitions the national team of Ukraine opened the scoring medals – swimmers March Fedin and Anastasiya Savchuk won “bronze”.
In the technical program of duets Ukrainka finished with the result 92,5847 points.
“Gold” was won by the Russians Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina typing in the final 95,901 points. “Silver” won the Chinese woman Juan Suchen and sun Wenyan (94,0072).
The championship will last until July 28.