Ukraine won its first medal at the world championship by water kinds of sports

| July 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Украина завоевала первую медаль на чемпионате мира по водным видам спорта

July 13, South Korean Gwangju started the world championship on water sports.

On the second day of competitions the national team of Ukraine opened the scoring medals – swimmers March Fedin and Anastasiya Savchuk won “bronze”.

In the technical program of duets Ukrainka finished with the result 92,5847 points.

“Gold” was won by the Russians Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina typing in the final 95,901 points. “Silver” won the Chinese woman Juan Suchen and sun Wenyan (94,0072).

The championship will last until July 28.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.