Ukraine won its first medal of the world championship in rowing and Canoeing
At the world championship in rowing and Canoeing held in the Hungarian city of Szeged, the Ukrainian Kanishka Anastasia Chetverikova won “bronze” on a distance of 500 m in the discipline of canoe-singles.
Anastasia lost a little more than 3 seconds the Belarusian Alena Nozdreva and a little over 2 seconds Russian woman Xinyi Kurach.
Medal Chetverikova was the debut for the Ukrainian team at the world Cup.
We will add that on the third day of the championship three of the crew of the Ukrainian national team will participate in the other finals of the day, but not so successfully.
In a kayak-deuce (200 m) 5th place went to Mariya Povkh and Lyudmila Kalinowska. In the kayak single (500 m) Oleh Kucharik finished in 8th place.
Slightly worse were the Quartet of canoeists (1000 m), composed of Basil Smilke, Vitaly Bystrinskogo, Dmitry Bezpalko and Vitaly Brickage, who finished the race in 9th place.
We will add that in passing from 21 to 25 August world championship Ukraine represent 30 athletes, who compete in 28 events (17 – kayak, 11 – canoe), 12 of which are included in the Olympic program (6 – canoe, 6 – Canoeing).