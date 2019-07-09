Ukraine won the first gold at the summer Universiade-2019
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won gold in the long jump at the anniversary XXX of the world student-youth sporting events in Naples.
Ukrainian showed the result of 6.84 meters and has confidently won first place, writes Sportarena.
“Silver” went to the representative of Portugal Eveliss the Tavares (of 6.61), and “bronze” – the Romanian Florentine the Kostin Yusko (6,55).
Recall that beh-Romanchuk in may won the silver medal in the first stage of the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, the. In March, the Ukrainian took the third place at the European Championships indoors. In June, the athlete got bronze at the European games in Minsk.
Interestingly, for Ukraine’s first gold at the summer Universiade. The Ukrainian sportsmen have won 4 medals: 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.