Ukraine won the first medal at the summer Universiade-2019
July 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Anna Articulo
On the anniversary XXX of the world student-youth sporting events on 3 July started in Naples, judoka Anna Articulo brought the Ukrainian team first award.
The athlete won the bronze medal in the category up to 70 kg.
On the way to the semi-finals were won Articulo Kashin Zhanar from Kazakhstan, the Argentine Magdalena Galeano and the representative of France, Clemence of Birmingham and for the right to fight in the final battle, it was deprived of the representative of Russia Madin Taimasova.
Bronze matches at the Universiade excluded by the regulations, so Antikal was awarded a bronze medal.
The Universiade-2019 will last until July 14.