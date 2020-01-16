Ukraine won the first medal at winter youth Olympics
Ukrainian athletes won the first medal at the winter youth Olympic games, which these days take place in Lausanne, Switzerland. And all the different denominations.
Hockey players Vladimir Troshkin and Denis Pasko won the award as part of the debut of the tournament in the format of 3-on-3.
In these competitions the team was composed of athletes from different countries. Troshkin team Green won the gold medal and Pasko together with the team “Red” has won “silver”.
In the final team Troshkina won the team Pasko with the score 10:4.
Another medal for Ukraine brought skaters Sofiya Nesterova and Artiom darenskiy. Sports pair won “bronze” in competitions of mixed international teams in the team “Team Vision”.